Kristi Lee Duenkel

LA CRESCENT - Kristi Lee (Lewis) Duenkel, age 48, of La Crescent, MN passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home.

Kristi was born on December 22, 1973 to James and Mary Anne Lewis. She grew up in Cornell, WI, and worked during her high school and college years at local 'River Road' restaurants, Crosby's, and The Ranch. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science degree. Kristi was an avid dart player for many years holding several State Championship titles. She married her forever partner, Brian Duenkel, on October 15, 2000, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kristi worked for Trane Technologies in various roles over her eighteen-year career, most recently as SIOP Manager. Kristi's biggest achievement and favorite job was 'mom' to daughter Morgan. She left this world too soon and is sadly missed by many friends, family, and co-workers.

Kristi is survived by her husband Brian; daughter Morgan; sisters: Cheri (Al) Ruland, Kim Zimmerman, and Amy (James) Lewis-Krueger; nieces: Emilie-Anne, Samantha, Beth and Sylvia and nephews: Tyler, Nathan, and Harris. Visitation services will be held at Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Home in La Crosse, WI from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date in Cornell, WI. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma, WI and Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Home assisted the family.