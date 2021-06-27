Menu
Kurt Arthur Brownell
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

ELGIN, IL - It is with great sadness that the family of Kurt Arthur Brownell announces his passing on June 22, 2021, at Hillview Healthcare Center in La Crosse, WI after a brief battle with glioblastoma. Kurt was born in Elgin, IL on Nov. 5, 1957, to Mary Ann (Feffer) Brownell & Arthur Franklin Brownell, Jr.

He graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1975. He earned his bachelor's in wildlife management & biology from UW Stevens Point in 1980. His hometown was La Crosse, Wi. From there he travelled across the globe working as an environmental specialist & biologist. His last greatest love was working the position of Pollution Prevention, Sustainability, & Natural Resource manager in Vicenza, Italy-starting Oct. 15, 2017- where he said he truly felt the community of Fimon was family & his colleagues were truly a team. During his time in Italy, Kurt also traveled to many places to include Kenya, Croatia, Montenegro, & Bosnia.

Kurt was called the Eul Gibbons of our family and nurtured that love through his friend and mentor, Neil Vetter, who educated him about the land and its habitants. He enjoyed singing in his church choir, participating in the Birkebeiner races, biking, coin & beer can collecting, bird watching, traveling, kayaking, camping, playing piano, gardening, canning his produce & herbs, and using his language skills, having spoken five different languages. He also loved going to the family cabin in Perkinstown, WI that our paternal grandparents built in 1964. While there, he would enjoy time with family, the Vetters, and others while also enjoying nature with his beloved dogs Raven, Blackie, and Tippy.

He married Connie Weedman on Aug. 4, 1996, but they later divorced. They were blessed with a daughter, Alanna. He is also survived by: his mother, Mary Ann Brownell; and his siblings: Kim (Gary) Thurk, Kris (Susan) Brownell, & Kraig (Kevin) Brownell, all of La Crosse, WI; Katie (Paul) Matl of Onalaska, WI, Kyle (Lia) Brownell of Maplewood, MN; and 14 nieces & nephews, two great-nephews, one great-niece, and many aunts, uncles & cousins.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Arthur Jr.; paternal grandparents: Arthur Sr. & Signe (Lano) Brownell; maternal grandparents: Irenus & Mary (Dunker) Feffer; and his three beloved dogs.

The family would like to thank Mayo in La Crosse and Rochester for their care during his journey with cancer, & Sparta transitional care, Hillview Healthcare Center, and Mayo hospice for his end-of-life journey. Thanks also to all who loved and supported Kurt via CaringBridge, Facebook, virtual visits, cards, and personal visits.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30th at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home: 200 West Ave, La Crosse, WI 54601. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1 at St. Patrick Catholic Church: 319 Main St., Sparta, WI. Visitation with family will be in the Parish Center 2-1/2 hours before the service with a viewing one hour before. Kurt will be buried in Perkinstown, WI cemetery after the Mass. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for online guestbook and condolences.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
319 Main St, Sparta, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Coulee Region Audubon
November 17, 2021
I was very saddened to hear this news today and wish peace for the family and friends he left around the world. I only came to know Kurt over the last dozen years or so via an investment club and most recently through our shared love of photography. I loved his spirit and love and care for both people and the earth he experienced. He was a kind and generous man and he is missed. I pray that the memories of good times will quickly replace the pain and emptiness of his passing for all those who knew and loved him. Thank you, Kurt, for your care of our world.
George Neill
Friend
June 30, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss and I'm sorry I didn't get to know Kurt. His obit was a wonderful tribute to him and all the things he accomplished. I so enjoyed taking classes at UW from Art and got to know Kris while he was in college; as I was his landlady, (let me tell you.....). I believe it sure helps to have a large family to share these sad times and I know he leaves a big hole. Sincere sympathy to all the Brownells.
mariel carlisle
Family
June 29, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Kurt‘s passing. I knew Kurt beginning in elementary school at Emerson, where we both played in the orchestra, and we stayed in touch over the years, despite the miles. My deepest condolences to Alanna and the entire Brownell family.
May he rest in peace.
Karen Sorenson
Classmate
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Kurt´s passing. I knew him as a kind person, a friend of my husband (Robert E. Lee of Rockland). They knew each other from their common interests in the prairie. Kurt was one of the kind people involved in collecting special wild flowers for my husband´s funeral in 2012. Sending sympathy and blessings to his family.
Sue Lee
Friend
June 28, 2021
I also send my deepest condolences to Kurt´s family. I knew Kurt from his many years as an active member of Coulee Region Audubon. He absolutely loved his work during his time as a Natural Resource Specialist with the Army Corps of Engineers on the Upper Mississippi River. I too was always impressed with his knowledge of environment issues. He was a true conservationist. He gave life- saving advice to my wife when she had late onset Lyme disease, as he himself had suffered from both Lyme and C- diff bacteria. Kurt truly did have a heart of gold. He was a good man, and will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace Kurt.
Mark Webster
June 27, 2021
I worked with Kurt in the Fort McCoy Environmental Office for many years. We worked on several environmental projects together and I was always impressed with his level of knowledge. We also got in a few bike rides together and enjoyed that. He was a good friend and will be missed. Rest in peace Kurt.
Mark McCarty
Work
June 27, 2021
Kirk was a good guy. I will miss FaceTime with him during covid lockdown since we were in the same side of the world. Rest In Peace. We’ll see each other again.
Theresia Reistad
Friend
June 26, 2021
Kurt was a special man and I enjoyed when he sang with us in the Celebration choir and Community choir. May he rest in peace.
Roseann Vian
Friend
June 26, 2021
Kurt had a heart of gold. He easily made friends and enjoyed life. He can now be at peace.
God has another Angel now.
Jean Scheibe
Friend
June 26, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Kurt's family. I remember Kurt riding his bike and his dog following close behind. Kurt would usually sit in the second pew at church when he wasn't singing in the choir. He was so happy when he got the job in Italy. Kurt will watch over family and friends from his home in heaven. May you rest in peace Kurt.
Kathy Anderson
Friend
June 26, 2021
Comfort and peace to Kurt's loved ones. May the love and memories you will carry forever in your heart, give you strength to walk through this time of sorrow. Sympathy and prays from Sparta's St. Patrick's Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW). Blessed be his memory!!
PCCW
Acquaintance
June 25, 2021
My sympathy to Kurt's family. I knew Kurt from Ft McCoy, church, the Sparta Community Choir, and a fellow traveler on a group trip to the Holy Land. A conversation with Kurt was never boring! May he rest in peace.
Rita Verkler
Friend
June 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Kurt's family. I knew Kurt when he worked at Fort McCoy. I had the pleasure of being in the production of "Love Letters" in the old Area Community Theater, building 1255. Kurt would often be sitting in front of me at St Patricks, he liked to sing.
Gail Ambro
Acquaintance
June 25, 2021
