Kyle Lee Olson

Kyle Lee Olson of Bangor, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 21 years of age.

Private services will be held. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.