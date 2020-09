L. David Lewison

WESTBY -- L. David Lewison, 89, of Westby passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Meg Hoversten will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. David will be laid to rest in Coon Prairie Cemetery with full military honors.

