Larry Glen Severson

Larry Glen Severson, 70, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with leukemia.

He was born March 4, 1950, in La Crosse, to Glen and Norma (Dahl) Severson. He was baptized and confirmed at the Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, and graduated from Holmen High School in 1968. On March 30, 1974, he married Inez Alderman at the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, rural Ontario, and together they had two children, Nicole and Bart. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Brayden and Cameron.

After graduation, Larry worked for nine years at the Farmers Coop Supply and Shipping, in West Salem. While there, he wore many hats; applying anhydrous to the fields in the spring, working in the feed mill, fertilizer plant, driving trucks, painting barns, unloading train cars and whatever other tasks needed to be done. The long hours spraying liquid nitrogen, took him all over the neighboring counties and he amassed a friendship with many farmers and knew every road and field in a 40 mile radius.

When his stepfather, Clarence Weverstad, was nearing retirement, Larry and his brother, Tim, took over the family farm. His passion in life was being a farmer. He loved to work the fields, grow the crops and harvest the bounty. He also loved caring for the calves. Increasing their Holstein herd from 40 to 80 cows kept them busy, while also running a part-time saw mill and keeping plenty of wood cut to heat the old farmhouse. He would always say his favorite color was black and white on green (Holstein cows in a pasture). When the cows were sold, he worked for Go Care Free Shuttle - driving passengers to the Minneapolis airport, Mega Rentals - working for the highway, and helping his former neighbor plant and harvest crops.

He was a natural handyman, doing his own home repairs and projects.

His favorite time of the year was autumn, when he combined corn and spent nine days deer hunting with his cousins and friends. His other favorite pastimes were fishing, turkey hunting, Sunday drives and going out to eat. On the morning of his death, he asked if we were going out for breakfast.

He always enjoyed a good card game with his cousins, uncles, family and friends. He was fun loving, kind and compassionate and was always good for not just one laugh, but many. His great storytelling and one liners were a gift everyone appreciated.

He would give the shirt off his back to someone in need, or crack a joke to lift one's spirit. He was always a genuine and generous man. He loved watching football and was an avid Packers fan.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Inez; daughter, Nicole (Carlos) Alvarez of Lake City, Minn; son, Bart (Jennifer) Severson of Trempealeau; and grandsons, Brayden and Cameron Alvarez; his brothers, Tim (Mary) Severson of Melrose, Mark Weverstad (Mike Anderson) of La Crosse; sisters, Penny (Gary) Snyder of Onalaska, Julie Hanson of Holmen; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; sister-in-law, Sheila Alderman of Readstown; brothers-in-law, Gale (Deb) Alderman of Janesville, Wis., Dick (Mary) Day of Prairie du Chien; bonus grandchildren, Jonathan (Darcy) Alvarez, Nathaniel Alvarez, Cassandra (Chase Cavallin), Mandi (David Perez) Kneifl, Amber (Isiah) Stewart, Laura (Andrew) Stegner and Miranda Kneifl; bonus great-grandchildren, Ella Boman, Camden and Jaxson Alvarez, Daniel and Olivia Cavallin, Noah Kneifl and Grace Stegner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Norma Severson; stepfather, Clarence Weverstad; sister, Jean Day; grandparents, Leonard and Edna Severson and Norman and Minnie Dahl; mother and father-in-law, Jean and Myron Alderman; and brother-in-law, Leslie Hanson.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct., 24, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor James Maness will officiate and Chaplain Jeff Thomson will con-celebrate. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, as well as from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at The Gathering Place. Interment will be held at the Halfway Creek Lutheran Cemetery in Holmen. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gill and the nurses and staff at the cancer center at Mayo in La Crosse, and St. Croix Hospice of West Salem, Pastor James Maness and Chaplain Jeff Thomson.

Memorials may be directed to the Cancer Center at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, the Bangor Presbyterian Church, or St. Croix Hospice in West Salem.

Larry had a wonderful life with his family whom he loved very much. His love, kindness, caring and compassion will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.