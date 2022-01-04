Larry Robert Silha

Larry Robert Silha, 68, of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Larry was born on March 14, 1953 in Viroqua, WI to Robert and Alice (Kaiser) Silha. He married Diane Kay Servais on February 28, 1976 at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, WI.

Larry spent many years in the heating and air conditioning business. He started working at Wettsteins and eventually became part owner of Bagniefski Heating & Air Conditioning. He was a member of the St. Joseph Ridge Lions Club, Chaseburg Rod & Gun Club, and Bohemian Valley Watershed & Sports Club. His free time was often filled with euchre games, hunting, fishing, gardening, and following Nascar. He loved taking his grandchildren for rides on his ATV.

Larry is survived by his wife and children: Melissa (Chris) Taylor, Robert (Kate) Silha, Katie (Matt) Kuickand grandchildren: Emma and Jacob Taylor, Alice and Lawrence Silha, Charles, George, and Ida Kuick; he is also survived by six siblings: Sally (Paul) Gerke, Maxine (Jim) Strong, Randy Silha, Ken (Paula) Silha, Jolene (Dennis) DeMaiffe, Theresa (Mike) Lewis; and sister-in-law, Julie Silha. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law: George and Ida Servais; brother, Bill Silha, and sister-in-law, Patty Silha.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, St. Joseph Ridge. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Masks are recommended. A Celebration of Life will follow at Timmer's 10 Mile Pub. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for the Chaseburg Rod & Gun Club to support and educate youth hunters or St. Joseph Ridge Lions Club in Larry's name. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com