Larry Robert Silha

Larry Robert Silha

Larry Robert Silha, 68, of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Larry was born on March 14, 1953 in Viroqua, WI to Robert and Alice (Kaiser) Silha. He married Diane Kay Servais on February 28, 1976 at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, WI.

Larry spent many years in the heating and air conditioning business. He started working at Wettsteins and eventually became part owner of Bagniefski Heating & Air Conditioning. He was a member of the St. Joseph Ridge Lions Club, Chaseburg Rod & Gun Club, and Bohemian Valley Watershed & Sports Club. His free time was often filled with euchre games, hunting, fishing, gardening, and following Nascar. He loved taking his grandchildren for rides on his ATV.

Larry is survived by his wife and children: Melissa (Chris) Taylor, Robert (Kate) Silha, Katie (Matt) Kuickand grandchildren: Emma and Jacob Taylor, Alice and Lawrence Silha, Charles, George, and Ida Kuick; he is also survived by six siblings: Sally (Paul) Gerke, Maxine (Jim) Strong, Randy Silha, Ken (Paula) Silha, Jolene (Dennis) DeMaiffe, Theresa (Mike) Lewis; and sister-in-law, Julie Silha. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law: George and Ida Servais; brother, Bill Silha, and sister-in-law, Patty Silha.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, St. Joseph Ridge. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Masks are recommended. A Celebration of Life will follow at Timmer's 10 Mile Pub. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for the Chaseburg Rod & Gun Club to support and educate youth hunters or St. Joseph Ridge Lions Club in Larry's name. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Joseph Ridge Parish
W2601 Hwy 33, La Crosse, WI
Jan
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Joseph Ridge Parish
W2601 Hwy 33, La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Larry at Wettsteins in the early 70´s and remember him as a hard working, fun loving co-worker and later as a respected competitor in the Heating and AC business. My sympathies to the Silha family. I´m sure he will be missed.
Duane Ziegler
January 8, 2022
Diane, I was sorry to hear about Larry. Take care, Renee
Renee Servais
January 8, 2022
Diane and family. So sorry for your loss. May your memories bring you comfort. Prayers. Diane Begeman
Diane Begeman
January 5, 2022
So very sorry to hear of Larry´s passing. We have so many good memories of Larry, St Joseph Lions & Spanferkel softball! Our deepest sympathy to the entire Silha family.
Mark & Jill Schlifer
January 5, 2022
So sorry for your loss. You and your family have my deepest condolences. I have many wonderful memories of Larry. Sorry I can´t be with everyone on Thursday, you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Paula Kneifl
January 5, 2022
I´m so sorry for your loss!
Nancy Leicht
School
January 4, 2022
All Silha families and other families, deepest sympathies to all of them. Very good folks! May have him in rest in peace! Thank you for everything in the greatest memories! Bless you all! Mark and AJ Mc Alear
Mark Mc Alear
Friend
January 4, 2022
Thinking of you with hugs & prayers.
Chris & Bill Latham (Amundson´s Bakery)
January 4, 2022
