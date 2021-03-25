Laura 'Laurie' Sue Felber

ELKVIEW, W.V. -- Laura "Laurie" Sue Felber, 69, of Elkview passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, with her husband and family by her side.

She was born in Milwaukee and was preceded in death by her parents, Ryland and Susan Jane Walker.

Laurie was always active in her church, her community, and her family. As a young lady, she participated in Job's Daughters and Drill Team, where she made trips to New York. Laurie was a Girl Scout leader for 13 years, served as a 4-H leader and adviser, and also a Sunday school teacher. She also liked to cheer for her, NFL Packers!

Laurie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling often with her husband, to many major destinations around the world. Her pride and joy was spending time with her three grandchildren, and seeing them grow. Laurie was a very loving person, and will be missed by all who knew her.

Laurie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jim Felber; son, Charlie (Susan) Felber of Poca; daughter, Susie (Chuck) Bowling of Pinch; brother, Brad Walker; and three grandchildren, Nikki Bowling, Nicholas and Nathan Felber.

Mass of Christian burial will begin 11 a.m. today, March 25, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, with Father Tijo George officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gabriel Project of W.V., 1207 Jefferson Rd., South Charleston, W.V., 25309.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.

