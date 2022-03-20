Laura E. Korvalian

BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI - Laura E. Korvalian, age 62, of Black River Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids after a long battle following a stroke.

Laura was born on Monday, December 14, 1959, in Yorba Linda, CA to Lewis Springer Stephens and Beverly Brevig Stephens.

Laura worked many jobs before starting her career as a CNA in the 1980s. In 1994, Laura moved to Eau Claire, WI with her children and later to Chippewa Falls where she raised her kids. She loved working as a CNA and became the activities director for Comforts of Home in Chippewa Falls. Laura retired due to medical issues in 2013.

Since retiring, Laura loved being able to stay home to help raise her grandchildren whom she loved more than anything in the world. Laura loved attending craft shows, loved quilts, and collecting fabric "to use someday". Laura also loved gardening and had many beautiful flowers and plants.

She is survived by her children: Nicholas Ravellette of Manitowoc, WI and Ashley Ravellette of Black River Falls; grandchildren: Landyn Ravellette-Swenson and Lawson Ravellette of Black River Falls; brother, Michael Stephens of Phoenix AZ; and longtime partner and father of her children Darrell Ravellette. Also survived by her 22-year-old cockatiel, Sweet Pea that she treasured very much.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Cindy, Susan, Glen, and Lewis; mother-in-law, Dorothy Senn; sister-in-law, Terri Ravellette; and her Chihuahua, Totty Mama that she loved and cherished for 20 years.

