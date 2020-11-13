LaVonne (Grosskopf) Hastings

RURAL CHASEBURG -- It is with a very heavy heart that we inform everyone that LaVonne (Grosskopf) Hastings, 81, of rural Chaseburg passed away peacefully the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at home. She is going to be so very missed, but she is now with her daughter, Kelly, brother, Jerry, and many other loved ones. Most importantly she is no longer in pain.

She was born March 22, 1939, to Ludwig and Louise (Lietke) Grosskopf in La Crosse. LaVonne married Jerry Hastings, June 12, 1957, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in La Crosse. The couple operated the Shady Rest, in Chaseburg for 16 years. LaVonne was an active member of Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church, where she played organ for 43 years. She was dedicated to her family and loved spending time with them.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry; children, Jeff Hastings (Misti) of Viroqua, Jerilyn Futch (Julian Niemyjski) of Viroqua, and Shawn Hastings (Gail) of Chaseburg; stepdaughter, Lisa (Dave); son-in-law, Scott (Julie) Gaethke; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Cal (Sue), Kenny (Marilyn), Rollie (Kathy) and Terry (Evonne) Grosskopf; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kelly; and a brother, Jerry.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg. The Rev. Donald Fox will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Please wear a mask.

