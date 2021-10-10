Lawrence I. Oldenburg

Lawrence I. Oldenburg, 100, of La Crosse and formerly of rural Viroqua, died Saturday October 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 13, 2021 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.