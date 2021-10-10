Menu
Lawrence I. Oldenburg
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave
Coon Valley, WI

Lawrence I. Oldenburg

Lawrence I. Oldenburg, 100, of La Crosse and formerly of rural Viroqua, died Saturday October 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 13, 2021 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI
Oct
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Chaseburg, WI
Oct
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Chaseburg, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Seland Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
