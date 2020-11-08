Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence "Larry" Pinker

Lawrence 'Larry' Pinker

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Larry Pinker, 81, passed away Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, of heart failure.

Born in La Crosse, to Clarence and Laura (Kingdon) Pinker, Feb. 20, 1939. He graduated from Central High School in 1957. He excelled in football, earning him the title "All City and Conference" running back in his senior year. He joined the Navy, serving four years aboard the "USS Midway" Aircraft Carrier, as an electronic technician. Larry made countless friends and was a great jokester!

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joel Pinker; and cousin and best friend, Bill Miller. Survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Angela Pinker; and sister, Sandy (Jim) Carlson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; and countless friends.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.