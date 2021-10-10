Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence E. Rice
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN

Lawrence E. Rice

Lawrence E. Rice, age 92, formerly of LaCrosse, WI. Loving husband, father and grandfather who passed away peacefully while holding his wife's hand on September 30, 2021.

First and foremost, Larry loved the Lord Jesus Christ. His generosity and integrity reflected that. Larry's love for his family was strong, embedded in his faith, and evident to all. He was a very kind man and welcomed everyone he met with a smile.

Larry was honored to serve as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy after the Korean War. He was a longtime employee of the State of Wisconsin where he worked as an architect and university campus planner. An avid outdoorsman, Larry loved to hunt, fish and camp and shared his vivid stories readily. He loved to talk!

Larry was preceded in death by son, John C. Rice; granddaughter, Hannah Pearson; siblings: George Rice and Barbara Daley. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothy; daughter, Sharon (Bruce) Pearson and daughter-in-law Lynne (Steve) Perovich; grandchildren: Bethany (Brandon) Guertin, Benjamin (Madeline) Pearson, Joshua Rice, Jacob Rice; and many dear nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, with visitation one hour prior, at Bethlehem Baptist Church–North Campus, 5151 Program Ave., Mounds View, MN. Livestream available beginning 10 minutes prior to the service at https://bethlehem.church/special-event-north/. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Webster, WI.

Memorials preferred to Bethlehem Baptist Church, supporting their 25X25 Vision to reach 25 unengaged people groups globally and plant 25 churches by the year 2025.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church–North Campus
5151 Program Ave., Mounds View, MN
Oct
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church–North Campus
5151 Program Ave., Mounds View, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts Family Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roberts Family Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
To my Cousin Sharon - I´ll always remember uncle Larry dressed in his white navy Service uniform throwing has practice baton to his greyhound dog flicka. I believe was the name. You were very young then but we would come up and visit in Minnesota at grandmas house and Larry would be outside playing with the dog and that was always my first impressions of visiting uncle Larry other than the times we used to go to Wisconsin and visit with your family there as well. May God bless you and all the great things you´ve been doing. We know uncle Larry is in Heaven visiting with uncle George and my mom Barb and grandma and grandpa may God bless You and yours.
Steve Daley
Family
October 18, 2021
Dorthy, Sharon & Family, We are so sorry to hear that you have to say goodbye for now to Larry. He was a very godly, kind, and compassionate man dedicated to his family and Lord. He always had time to talk with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. Praying for God to give you comfort and peace that passes all understanding.
Jan & Lee Cline
October 13, 2021
Larry was a kind and caring man who loved the Lord. We pray for strength, peace and courage for you during this time. Praise the Lord, he is with Jesus now. All our love to you, Dorothy. Retta and Bill Torrance
Bill and Retta Torrance
Friend
October 12, 2021
I worked in the same office area at UWL that Larry worked in. You couldn't ask for a more pleasant and kind person. My sympathy for your great loss.
BETTY J HAMMOND
Work
October 11, 2021
Dear Dorthy and family, I was so sorry to hear of Larry´s passing. What a blessing he was to our old church family. And a wonderful servant of the Lord. I am praying for all of you and Dorthy especially. It is so hard to lose the love of your life. I send you my deepest sympathy and love. Judy
Judith Twite
Friend
October 11, 2021
Dear Sharon and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Even though I met your dad on only a couple of occasions, he struck me as a kind man with the Lord in his heart. Your father and family made a positive spiritual impression on me. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Linda (Kannam) Andrada
October 11, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, but happy for Larry to be in Heaven rejoicing. It is always difficult for the ones left behind for now, but we know you will be seeing him again someday. Larry was such a wonderful, Godly man. We always enjoyed talking to him. We are praying for all of you as you say goodbye for now. May God give you peace, comfort and strength.
Dave & Julie Dahl
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results