Lawrence E. Rice

Lawrence E. Rice, age 92, formerly of LaCrosse, WI. Loving husband, father and grandfather who passed away peacefully while holding his wife's hand on September 30, 2021.

First and foremost, Larry loved the Lord Jesus Christ. His generosity and integrity reflected that. Larry's love for his family was strong, embedded in his faith, and evident to all. He was a very kind man and welcomed everyone he met with a smile.

Larry was honored to serve as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy after the Korean War. He was a longtime employee of the State of Wisconsin where he worked as an architect and university campus planner. An avid outdoorsman, Larry loved to hunt, fish and camp and shared his vivid stories readily. He loved to talk!

Larry was preceded in death by son, John C. Rice; granddaughter, Hannah Pearson; siblings: George Rice and Barbara Daley. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothy; daughter, Sharon (Bruce) Pearson and daughter-in-law Lynne (Steve) Perovich; grandchildren: Bethany (Brandon) Guertin, Benjamin (Madeline) Pearson, Joshua Rice, Jacob Rice; and many dear nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, with visitation one hour prior, at Bethlehem Baptist Church–North Campus, 5151 Program Ave., Mounds View, MN. Livestream available beginning 10 minutes prior to the service at https://bethlehem.church/special-event-north/. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Webster, WI.

Memorials preferred to Bethlehem Baptist Church, supporting their 25X25 Vision to reach 25 unengaged people groups globally and plant 25 churches by the year 2025.