Leander "Lee" M. Pohlman

Leander "Lee" M. Pohlman, 74, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel La Crosse, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd. Pastor Todd Krueger will officiate. A visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged. Following the service military honors will be rendered at the funeral home by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard. A committal will follow at 1 p. m. in the Zion Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Eitzen, Minn. A fellowship luncheon will be at 1:30 p.m. at Elsie's Bar and Grill in Caledonia. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. The family would like to give a special thank you to Lee's friends and cousin, Todd, Jim, Tom, and Laughn for always being there for Lee.