BRICE PRAIRIE - Leif Lester Marking, of Brice Prairie, Wisconsin, age 86, passed away on June 28, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson's. He was born March 26, 1935, in Holmen, Wisconsin, to Robert and Signe (Romskog) Marking.

Raised on a 160 acre family farm, he attended one-room Maple Shade grade school, and graduated from Holmen High School in 1953. He soon met the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Carol Lynn (Rowe) Marking.

Leif joined the Army, and the young couple moved to Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Leif and Carol and their growing family eventually returned to the family farm, and Leif worked for La Crosse Telephone as a cable splitter.

After a tragic woodworking accident to his hand, he returned to school, receiving a bachelor's and master's degree in chemistry and aquatic biology from UW - La Crosse. He began working at the La Crosse National Fisheries Research Center, where he had a successful 32 year career, receiving many awards, and writing or co - authoring 52 papers on fish toxicology. Highly respected, he was asked to do studies for agencies nationwide, most notably the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, where his invaluable research helped to control invasive sea lampreys in the Great Lakes.

In 1960, shortly after their return to Holmen, Leif and Carol bought land on Brice Prairie, where Leif built his family a home. He loved to share the outdoors with his three children, be it hunting, fishing, boating, skating or swimming.

Much to the family's delight, he built a pontoon boat made of oil drums. Every winter he constructed a huge ice rink on the river where kids played hockey. A Boy Scout troop leader, he believed in adventure, holding meetings and events on river islands rather than indoors.

Leif and Carol were a magnet for people, gracious hosts, and enjoyed being with their many friends and family, from parties with neighbors to camping on the Mississippi sandbars. They loved traveling, from river journeys and Jamaica vacations, to their Norway trips.

A gold card member of the Sons of Norway, Leif celebrated his Norwegian heritage. He built a beautiful retreat on the farm where he grew up, which he named Snertingdal, in honor of the family farm in Norway. Designed so he and Carol could live in it, Snertingdal's true purpose was to hold gatherings for friends and family.

After retirement, Leif devoted more time to his volunteer and conservation activities. A founding member of the Brice Prairie Conservation Association (BPCA), he was instrumental in wood duck nest box building and monitoring. He participated in cleanups and in many activities that made Brice Prairie a better place.

But perhaps he is best known for his passion for bluebirds. Leif became known as "Leif Marking; the best friend a bluebird could ask for", to quote a 2007 La Crosse Tribune article.

Determined to do all he could to increase the declining numbers of his beloved bluebirds, he joined with others, BPCA and the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin (BRAW) to build and monitor bluebird nest boxes and to set up a reporting system of nest box data. He monitored over 100 houses a year and was always available to patiently assist anyone who had bluebird questions.

He approached his bluebird work with his scientific mind, completing studies and publishing invaluable research data in the BRAW journal."I don't know of anyone who was more dedicated to this", remembered Steve Sample of BRAW.

A fine photographer, he took astonishing photographs of bluebirds. He believed in conservation education. With son Steve's assistance, he made short educational films about bluebirds. Leif began giving school programs on wood ducks and bluebirds on the first Earth day in 1970, and continued doing so for many years. He received local, state, and national awards for his conservation activities and was the first Holmen graduate to be presented the Viking Alumnus Award.

With his striking head of silver hair and sparkling blue eyes, he had a gracious, welcoming manner and a positive outlook on life. He adored Carol, and was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. His contributions have left the world a better place.

Leif is survived by: his wife Carol, his siblings: brother Syl (Marcie) Marking, Vivian (Ron) Sacia, Bernice (Randy) Koula, Carol Jean Marking,Doris (Glen) Newman; and his three children: Mary (Beaner) Boldon, Marlon Marking, Steven (JoAnn) Marking. He is predeceased by his sisters: Marion and Gertrude. Leif's final resting place will be at Neshonoc Cemetery near West Salem, Wisconsin, where bluebirds of happiness will watch over him.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street, with full military honors to follow. Pastor Allison Cobb will officiate. The family requests that all guests be fully vaccinated to attend. A private family burial will be in the Neshonoc Cemetery at a later time. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.

Mailed condolences may be sent to: Dickinson Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse WI, 54601. Memorials may be given to Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin, Dan Schroeder, Treasurer, N4028 Morgan Drive, Waupaca, WI 54981.

