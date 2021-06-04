Lenore Helen Shird

Lenore Helen Shird, 87, was called home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, while a resident at the Traditions of LaCrescent assisted living facility in LaCrescent, MN.

Lenore was born on June 14, 1933 in Reedsburg, WI to Paul Otto and Elsa Marie (Dreischmeier) Schmidt, and was welcomed into the Christian faith through Holy Baptism on July 9, 1933. She graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1951. After high school Lenore attended the Medical Institute of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where she was trained to be a Lab/Xray Technician.

While still in high school Lenore met the love of her life, Philip Shird, and they were married on June 20, 1953. Their 50th wedding anniversary was celebrated by the renewal of their wedding vows and they would have celebrated 60 years together in 2013, but Phil was called to Heaven in January of that year.

Lenore was a devout Christian and very active in the Lutheran Church over her lifetime, most recently at Faith Lutheran Church. She not only enjoyed attending services, but also participated in various bible study and fellowship groups.

Lenore worked as a Lab/Xray Technician at Reedsburg Memorial Hospitaland later at Medical Associates of Baraboo. When Phil's employment brought them to the LaCrosse area she changed out her white medical uniform for steel-toed shoes and a denim apron to work as a machinist at Machine Products. Her final place of employment was working for the Holmen School District as a "lunch lady".

In addition to raising four daughters and working full time, Lenore somehow found time for teaching Sunday School, gardening, canning, knitting and sewing. Both her and Phil enjoyed camping – enough that after retirement they sold their home and enjoyed the full time RV life for four years, wintering in Florida and travelling around the northern states in the spring and summer. She also had a love of animals, which she passed on to her children. Lenore loved her Green Bay Packers, and was known to become quite "boisterous" while watching them play.

Lenore is survived by her four daughters: Kathleen Clark (Michael Penkal) of Spokane, WA, Karla Severson of LaCrosse, Kristie (Brian) McAtee of LaCrosse and Korinne (John) Campbell of Camp Douglas. She is also survived by a brother, Russell (Sally) Schmidt; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth and Adam Clark, Lucas and Hayley Severson, Matthew Beck, and Lindsey Shaub and Emily (Tyler) Pataska; also five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Phil, her parents, and older sister Bernice.

The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospice staff and everyone at Traditions of LaCrescent for the compassionate care that was given to Lenore.

Memorial services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1407 Main St. The Reverend Jacob Eichers will officiate, and a private burial will be held at a later date. Friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.