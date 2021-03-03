Menu
The Rev. Leon Franck
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

The Rev. Leon Franck

The Rev. Leon Franck, 88, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 1, 2021. Leon was born June 26, 1932, in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Cedarville Baptist College in 1956, attended Grace Theological Seminary and North American Baptist Seminary, graduating in 1959. He also pursued doctoral studies at Dubuque Theological Seminary. His life was dedicated to ministry of the gospel, pastoring several churches, including Bible Baptist Church of La Crosse at two different times, totaling 13 years. He also founded Interfaith Christian Ministries in La Crosse in 1972. His passion for prayer was evident through writing, speaking, traveling, and various ministry opportunities. He founded Prayer Valley, a training center for churches, pastors, and ministries. Leon served as a police chaplain for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene, of 70 years; three sons, Dennis, David, and Daniel; one daughter, Karen; and is preceded in death by his son, Steven. Leon and Arlene have 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Rivers Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy St., Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church. Funeral services provided by Jandt -Frederickson Funeral Homes, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Rivers Harvest Church
1001 Quincy St, Onalaska, WI
Mar
6
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Rivers Harvest Church
1001 Quincy St, Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Arlene and all your family I'm so very sorry for your loss found out by my pastor this morning Pastor Clements my heart goes out to you all have found memories of all of you singing and ministry at Baptist church on 7th street in la crosse
Tracy Betz
March 7, 2021
so sorry Arlene, sad knowing your loss, and that weve lost touch, was always glad to be able to relate to both of you, may GOD AID IN YOR GRIEF, also your family
E Leach Heth
March 4, 2021
Dan, I am so sorry to learn of the loss of your father. Please take these next several days weeks with your family and remember his legacy. I am sure their are many stories to be told. I pray for you and your family to find peace in his passing and he is now home with GOD.
Stephanie Lininger
March 3, 2021
