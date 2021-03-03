The Rev. Leon Franck

The Rev. Leon Franck, 88, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 1, 2021. Leon was born June 26, 1932, in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Cedarville Baptist College in 1956, attended Grace Theological Seminary and North American Baptist Seminary, graduating in 1959. He also pursued doctoral studies at Dubuque Theological Seminary. His life was dedicated to ministry of the gospel, pastoring several churches, including Bible Baptist Church of La Crosse at two different times, totaling 13 years. He also founded Interfaith Christian Ministries in La Crosse in 1972. His passion for prayer was evident through writing, speaking, traveling, and various ministry opportunities. He founded Prayer Valley, a training center for churches, pastors, and ministries. Leon served as a police chaplain for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene, of 70 years; three sons, Dennis, David, and Daniel; one daughter, Karen; and is preceded in death by his son, Steven. Leon and Arlene have 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Rivers Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy St., Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church. Funeral services provided by Jandt -Frederickson Funeral Homes, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.