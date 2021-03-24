Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leon D. "Lee" Pollack
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Leon 'Lee' D. Pollack

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Leon "Lee" D. Pollack, 88, of La Crescent died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at La Crescent Health Services. He was born in Eau Claire, Wis., June 26, 1932, to Leo and Loretta (Lasseck) Pollack. He married Jean M. Kohlke in Eau Claire in 1952.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at The Church of The Crucifixion in La Crescent. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday morning at the church.

To read the entire obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Church of The Crucifixion
La Crescent, WI
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
The Church of The Crucifixion
La Crescent, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kristi Mormann
Friend
March 25, 2021
Lee was a great guy always smiling. Have a lot good memories of him and his family growing up.
Karen Goyette
Friend
March 25, 2021
Steve, so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
John & Diane Noonan
Friend
March 25, 2021
lots of good memories while camping with the pollacks. So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts & prayers are with you. Stay strong & let your memories be a blessing.
Tony & Sue Stokman
Friend
March 24, 2021
It’s been years since we saw one another, but I was still checking on you and grandma Jean from time to time. Rest In Peace you will be missed.
Jennifer Erickson
Grandchild
March 24, 2021
I love u so much grandpa now you can be with ur son and one day i will see u and my dad again.
Heather Pollack
Grandchild
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results