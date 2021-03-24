Leon 'Lee' D. Pollack

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Leon "Lee" D. Pollack, 88, of La Crescent died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at La Crescent Health Services. He was born in Eau Claire, Wis., June 26, 1932, to Leo and Loretta (Lasseck) Pollack. He married Jean M. Kohlke in Eau Claire in 1952.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at The Church of The Crucifixion in La Crescent. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday morning at the church.

To read the entire obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.