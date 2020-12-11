Leona "Lee" M. Dillon

VIROQUA -- Leona "Lee" M. Dillon, 87, of Viroqua passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Soldiers Grove Health Services in Soldiers Grove. She was born Oct. 6, 1933, in Vernon County, to the late Pete (Ivan) and Charlotte (Revels) Melvin. Lee graduated from Ontario High School in 1951. Following high school graduation, she married Merle Kriigel. The couple lived in Rockton, for a short period of time and following that, went to work on the road for Kraemer Brothers, where Leona cooked for the construction crew.

After Kraemer Brothers, they settled down in Clifton, Wis., where they raised their three children, Linda, Kevin, and Karen, all while operating a bar. Following her divorce from Merle Kriigel, she moved to Madison, Wis., in 1965. While living in Madison, she met and remarried John Dillon and they were married for 42 years. They were the owners of The American Lunch on Park Street in Madison. She was also the head checker at Sentry Foods in Madison. She moved to Wonewoc, Wis., in 1979, with her family where she and John purchased the restaurant in Wonewoc and named it Lee's Café. During this time, she also worked as a store leader at Kwik Trip, in Union Center. In 1989, Leona and John relocated to a hobby farm in West Prairie, where she was able to continue her employment with Kwik Trip in Viroqua.

Upon her retirement from Kwik Trip, Lee continued to work by waitressing at Nate's Super Club, A&W, and the Viking Restaurant, all in Viroqua. Following her retirement in 2010, Leona enjoyed living on her hobby farm. In 2013, Leona started a yearly tradition of being a passenger on her good friend Ray's, Harley and attended the yearly Poker Run. Lee loved going to and having garage sales. She truly embraced the Amish community. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and her beloved dog, Duke. She also loved a good ol' Southern Comfort old fashioned.

Survivors include her children, Linda Jerdee, Kevin (Karen) Kriigel and Karen (Rick) Gehrke; her grandchildren, Sean, Julia, Cody and Carrie; her great-grandchildren, Jack, Decimus and Wesson; her siblings, Ron (Mary) Melvin and Don (Barb) Melvin; two half-sisters, Alice Roberts and Gloria Braund; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Merle Kriigel; her second husband, John Dillon; her brother, Ben Melvin; her sister, Betty "Nan" Vaughn; two sisters-in-law, Janet Melvin and Barb (Meyer) Melvin; a brother-in-law, Earl "Unc" Vaughn; two half-brothers, Ed Roberts and Jim "Butch" Roberts; three infant siblings, Winfield, Joyce, and Marie Melvin; two nephews, Todd Melvin and Troy Allen Braund; a special great-niece, Nichole "CoCo" Meyer; and her very special dog, Duke.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Viroqua. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Driftless Humane Society or Living Faith Food Pantry.

Lee's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Koons, the staff members at Soldiers Grove Health Services for the compassionate care they provided, and a special thanks to Trisha, for going above and beyond for Leona.