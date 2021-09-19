Menu
Leonard Vingers
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roth Family Cremation Center
S3611 Duncan Lane
Viroqua, WI

Leonard (Len) Vingers

VIROQUA, WI – Leonard (Len) Vingers, 87, of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on September 9, 2021. He was born September 5, 1934, to Leonard and Juanita (Staniford) Vingers. He was a 1952 Central High School graduate and married his high school sweetheart, Donna Johnson, on September 25, 1954.

Len was involved in many sports, but baseball was his passion. In 1954, he signed a minor league baseball contract with the St. Louis Cardinals and played 65 games with Albany, GA and 63 games with Johnson City, TN. He played fast and slow pitch baseball on many teams in La Crosse. He organized 12" slow pitch leagues at Trane Company and the La Crosse Industrial League. For 30 years, he was a high school and college football, basketball and baseball official and founding member and past president of the Coulee Region Officials Association. He coached his grandson's basketball and baseball teams at the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club.

He worked 18 years at Trane Company and 23 years at Gundersen Clinic. He was Human Resource Manager and Salary Administrator at both companies. He was dedicated and loyal to both employers and truly cared and respected all employees. He made a point to know every employee's name and something special about each one and he managed by the "Golden Rule."

Len enjoyed life, family and friends and he was a loving and caring husband, dad, and grandpa. Len is survived by his wife, Donna; two daughters: Cinda (Sig Molland) Vingers of Viroqua and Tamra (Jon) Keller of Temecula, CA ; grandchildren: Travis Keller, Shelly (Patrik) Beck, Shawn (Mike Mercier) Wery, Cory Molland, Kara Molland; great grandchildren: Cole Molland, Niko, and Caden Skog; brother-in-law, Clifford "Tippy" (Sharon) Johnson of La Crosse; many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and in-laws, Spencer and Gladys Johnson.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Rachel Bassett, the Gundersen Hospice Services, and Roth Family Cremation Center for their special care.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be given to Gundersen Hospice Services and Gundersen Cardiology.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Roth Family Cremation Center
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I JUST FOUND OUT ABOUT LEN'S PASSING LAST SEPTEMBER. MY HEART GOES OUT TO ALL OF YOU. I FIRST MET LEN IN JUNE 1953 WHEN HE PLAYED FOR THE WESTERN WISCONSIN LEAGUE CHAMPION LA CROSSE MOHAWKS BASEBALL TEAM. I WAS THE 14 YEAR-OLD BAT BOY. LEN AND I WERE FRIENDS FROM THE START. FIVE YEARS LATER WE WERE OPPOSING EACH OTHER IN THE DIFFERENT LA CROSSE SOFTBALL LEAGUES. THE LAST TIME I TALKED TO LEN WAS WHEN HE WAS STILL IN CALIFORNIA SEVERAL YEARS AGO WHEN I SENT HIM VOLUME ONE OF MY BOOK THAT'S ABOUT THE FIRST 101 YEARS OF BASEBALL IN LA CROSSE. LIFE GOES BY SO QUICKLY, BUT I STILL REMEMBER TALKING TO LEN AS IF IT WERE YESTERDAY. MAY HE REST IN PEACE. I'M PROUD TO HAVE CALLED HIM MY FRIEND. HE WAS A GREAT GUY. P.S. EVERYTHING IS WRITTEN IN CAPS SINCE I'M NOW LEGALLY BLIND BECAUSE OF THE VIETNAM WAR.
GEORGE NELSON - WOODSTOCK, GA.
March 17, 2022
It was great to spend time over the years with Len & Donna when they lived in Southern California. We will sure miss Len and all the stories of his beloved La Crosse.
Bill & Debbie Ipsen
Friend
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about Len! Our sympathy is with you and your family Donna!
Sandy Hood and family
September 23, 2021
I am so sorry to read about Len's passing. He hired me 42 years ago at Gundersen. I was a student and at that time they hired to students to learn business. I worked with Tamra for a short time. Please know that you are in my thoughts. My sincere sympathy
Debbie Nagle Seidel
Work
September 22, 2021
Tamra and Jon, sorry to hear of your loss. Your dad was quite a memorable guy! Best Wishes going forward. Regards, Mel & Barb Alsobrooks
Mel Alsobrooks
September 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Donna and your family in the loss of Len... I have fond memories of Len at Longfellow as well as Central High School - my prayers reach out to you all! God Bless you
Jan Mason (Janice Wallen)
September 20, 2021
Len grew up in an apartment across the street from the house I spent my first 12 years living in on Fourth Street. He was a hero to the younger kids like me in our neighborhood around old Hood Park in the 1950s because of his athletic exploits. But he was much, much more than that, a true gentleman with a generous heart. Long after he and I left the old neighborhood, he was the man to see if you wanted to get hired for a summer job at Trane's, and when I needed a job in the summer as a college student, he remembered me, took a chance on me and saw to it that I had three summers of employment, which underwrote my degree and UW Madison. I have always been grateful to him for that. I am saddened by his passing, but I don't think his loving family has to be told what a good and decent man he was.
Bill Mullen
September 19, 2021
Len provided many a sports memory for me as I was growing up. My sincere condolences.
Chuck Moen
Friend
September 19, 2021
We were saddened to read of Len's passing. Our sympathy to Donna and the family. Ron & Donna Mae Phillips
Ronald D. Phillips
School
September 19, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Dad, Cinda. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Carol Thompson
September 19, 2021
