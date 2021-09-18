Leonard William Wieser, Sr.

Leonard William Wieser, Sr. 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday September 15, 2021, at Springbrook Village in La Crescent.

He was born August 27, 1941, to Aloys and Malinda (Eden) Wieser, raised the fourth of 18 children outside of La Crescent, on the family farm. He graduated from St. Peter's Catholic High School in Hokah, MN, in 1959. After high school, he worked at Trane Company as a welder until he started his own business, Len Wieser Plumbing, in 1963. For over 50 years, he did backhoe work including septic systems, water lines, digging graves and was a Master Plumber.

Len married Joan Johnson on August 31, 1963, in La Crosse, and together had six children. After Joan's passing in 2001, Len married Renee Sonsalla Larson after meeting on a church pilgrimage in Italy. They were united in marriage for nine wonderful years before Renee passed away in 2013.

Len served on the La Crescent School Board, Fire Department, and Township Zoning Board. He was an active member of Crucifixion Parish and the Knights of Columbus, where he enjoyed leading the rosary, being an usher, and transferring the veterans so they could attend mass. Len enjoyed a variety of activities including walking, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, traveling, and loved a roaring game of Euchre and cribbage. He especially cherished working in his massive garden. Most importantly, Len enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attending their activities.

Len is survived by his children: Jake (Holly) Wieser of Houston, Minnesota, Jim Wieser of La Crescent, Michelle Maurer of Rogers, Minnesota, Deb (Todd) Tennyson of St. Michael, Minnesota, Tim (Tricia) Wieser of Minot, North Dakota, and Jason (Amber) Wieser of La Crescent; 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Joe (Mary) Wieser, Rose (Gene) Feuerhelm, Elaine (Jim) Riehle, Joanne Wieser, Richard (Sheila) Wieser, Ruth (Jerry) Berns, Linda Wieser OSF, Al Wieser Jr., Kate (Duane) Undeland, Ed (Ruth) Wieser, Terry (Mary) Wieser, Pat (Warren) Undeland, Betty (Mark) Dokken, Bernie (Mike) McCormick, Steve Wieser, Jeff (Andrea) Wieser, Brian (Kathy) Wieser; Joan's family: Arlene Falk, Marcia (Neil) Jennings, David (Jaci) Johnson. Renee's family: Mary Steichen, Melanie Wegworth, Matt Larson, and Shirley Sonsalla; along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his two wives, his parents; brother, Charlie Wieser, sister-in-law, Karen Wieser, and other relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. Fr. Johns Evans, II will officiate and burial will follow in Crucifixion Cemetery. A rosary will be said at 5:00 p.m. and visitation will be from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the church. Visitation will also be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Crucifixion School or St. Peter's School in Hokah.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Springbrook Village for their loving care and service since 2019.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.