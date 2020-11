LeRoy 'Pete' Koula

LeRoy "Pete" Koula passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 52. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.