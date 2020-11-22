Levina Philomena Hauser

Levina Philomena Hauser passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

She loved her husband and children and was a friend to many. She enjoyed dancing and beating you at cards. She was slow to anger and seldom criticized. When she wasn't fond of something, she would only say that's interesting. A phrase we knew meant displeasure. She had a strong faith and was in good with the Lord. She ended most days with her husband and evening prayers.

Levina was born in her parents' house on County Road JB, near Middle Ridge, Dec. 15, 1931. As she used to say, the JB stands for just beautiful. And that's what Levina was, just beautiful.

Levina attended Cashton High School, where she was a cheerleader and graduated 1949. She was a graduate of the first nursing class at St. Francis School of Nursing, in 1953. Her first job was in Fort Benning, Ga., where her husband was stationed during the Korean War. She worked at Phoenix City Cobb Memorial Hospital in surgery. For most of her career, Levina worked as an RN at St. Francis Hospital surgical unit. Everyone she cared for complimented her quality nursing care. Levina loved taking care of people and loved being a nurse.

She met the love of her life, Paul Hauser, at a Middle Ridge church picnic. The courtship featured lots of dancing at places like the Log Cabin and the Avalon in La Crosse. They were engaged on her 20th birthday in 1951. But they didn't marry right away, so Levina could attend nursing school. They were married Oct. 7, 1953, at St. Peter's Church in Middle Ridge. After Paul's Army service the couple moved to La Crosse and after their third child, moved to 534 S. 17th Place, where they lived for almost 60 years. The couple were happily married and raised five children, while working and being good neighbors. After retirement Paul and Levina would Snow Bird in Arizona. For more than 20 years, they enjoyed friends, dancing, card playing and sharing warm weather adventures.

When back in the La Crosse area, Levina volunteered at Mayo Health System hospital. She was frequently seen walking all over the South Side with Paul, during the summer months. Together they enjoyed family gatherings, their grandchildren and pinochle.

Levina is survived by her beloved husband, Paul; her children, Paula Simmons (Kevin Smith), Laura (Sean) Dwyer, Gary (Kelly) Hauser, Scott (Janae) Hauser; seven grandchildren, Conor, Meghan and Mari Dwyer, Daniel Simmons, Emma, Jack and Michael Hauser; and great-grandchild, Tommy. She is also survived by sisters, Theresa Clements, Lorraine (Dick) Steinhoff, Jane (Dennis) Anderson. She is survived by brother, Larry (Phyllis) Cavadini; and brother-in-law, Robert (Ione) Hauser. Levina will be missed by many other people she loved and cherished, including Arizona pals, extended family and neighbors.

In addition to her parents, Levi and Emma (Kneifl) Cavadini; she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Hauser.

A note of gratitude to the Oncology Department at Mayo Health Systems for the quality care given to our Mother. We also want to acknowledge the staff at The Willows and Hospice team for their compassionate care and empathy during Levina's illness. A special thanks to Marla Cunningham, for helping us take care of Levina during COVID.

A celebration of Levina's life will be held at a future time in 2021, and will be announced by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Mayo Hospice services.

