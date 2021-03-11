Menu
Lillian Lorraine Geary
Lillian Lorraine (Sidie) Geary

VIROQUA -- Lillian Lorraine (Sidie) Geary, 88, of Viroqua passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021, at The Bethel Home in Viroqua, surrounded by her family. Private family funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Viola United Methodist with Pastor Lorri McGranahan officiating. Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kickapoo Rescue Squad, Bethel Home Foundation, Viola Legion Auxiliary, Kickapoo High School Track Shed fund. The full obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Viola United Methodist Church
225 North Washington Street, Viola, WI
Mar
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Viola United Methodist Church
225 North Washington Street, Viola, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
