Linda L. Gordon

CARLTON, MN - Linda L. Gordon, age 73, of Carlton, MN passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Augustana Health Care in Moose Lake, MN. She was born October 11, 1947, in Waukon, Iowa.

Linda requests that no formal service take place, and her wishes are to be remembered as you knew her. Condolences maybe sent to Bill at 2455 Gillogly Rd., Carlton, MN 55718. To leave an online condolence, visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.