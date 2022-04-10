Menu
Linda M. Mueller
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

Linda M. Mueller

DAKOTA, MN - Linda M. Mueller, 60 of Dakota, MN., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nodine. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Burial will take place in the Hiler Cemetery, Nodine. Friends may call on the family Tuesday evening at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel; 111 So. Oak St. from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read Linda's entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.
