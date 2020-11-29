HOLMEN -- Lloyd A. Dresen, 77, of Holmen passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held at this time. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
So sorry for your loss. It was so good that you were able to be married while your dad was still here. Blessings for your family
Dave and Gail Hayek
November 29, 2020
Our thoughts and sympathy are with you.
Jerry & Lee Nelson
November 29, 2020
Lloyd lived a block away from me during our Frank Allis years. We spent a lot of time together playing ball along with Jimmy Cass in the vacant field near my house. LLoyd was a heck of a good athlete and a fierce competitor. His parents took both of us to several Milw braves games. When I moved to east Madison, Lloyd would come over and play wiffleball in the street with us. Lots of great memories. Rest in peace LLoyd