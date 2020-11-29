Lloyd lived a block away from me during our Frank Allis years. We spent a lot of time together playing ball along with Jimmy Cass in the vacant field near my house. LLoyd was a heck of a good athlete and a fierce competitor. His parents took both of us to several Milw braves games. When I moved to east Madison, Lloyd would come over and play wiffleball in the street with us. Lots of great memories. Rest in peace LLoyd

steven bach November 29, 2020