Lloyd Ronald Holthaus

LA CROSSE - Lloyd Ronald Holthaus, 89, of La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 8, 2022 at Olivet Lutheran Church of La Crosse. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Lloyd's full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com