Lois Ann Bernd-Hough
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Lois Ann Bernd-Hough

Lois Ann Bernd-Hough, 83, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home with family by her side.

Lois was born in La Crosse, Oct. 9, 1937, to George and Ina Wurzel. Lois married her first love, of 56 years, Robert Bernd, Oct. 22, 1955, in La Crosse, and they had four children. Lois then remarried, Raymond Hough in June of 2012.

Lois was employed at Bethany St. Joseph nursing home in La Crosse, as a dietary aid and worked there for 20 years when she retired in 2003. After retiring Lois went on to then work part-time at the Holy Cross Seminary, making meals for the priests for five years.

Lois was a loving and caring women, always putting everyone else and their needs before hers. It was not until the last three years that Lois actually stated, "its time I take care of myself." Lois had a very strong faith with her Lord, and always stated that the good Lord had a plan for her and she put herself in his hands to guide her through a very courageous battle with cancer. Lois enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, fishing, traveling with her first husband, Bob, as well as spending time with her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her.

Lois is survived by her three children, Brian Bernd, Federal Heights, Colo., Danny (Lori Bernd) of Thornton, Colo., Roberta (Tim) Korish and daughter-in-law, Judy Bernd, La Crosse; her 10 grandchildren, David (Amber) Korish, West Salem, Tracy (Gene) Mc Curdy, Holmen, Tim (Tracy) Korish Jr., Onalaska, Nicole Fry, Jennifer Bernd of La Crosse, Nicole (Matt) Klundt, Zachary (Colleen) Bernd, Nicolas Austin, all in Colorado, Carly (Aaron) Laird of Texas, and Shawn Austin; and her 17 great-grandchildren; her brother, George Wurzel of Eau Claire, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Betty Wurzel of La Crosse; as well as many nieces and nephews

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ina Wurzel; her first husband, Robert Bernd; her second husband, Raymond Hough; a son, Terry; two brothers, Leslie and La Verne Wurzel; and two sisters, Eileen Olson and Carol Russel.

Lois and her family would like to personally thank the many Gundersen Hospice care providers that assisted with her care the past year and a special warm loving thank you to Jennifer Rommes her RN of which she become very fond of.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse. A private family service will follow with Pastor Karen Bankes officiating. Committal services will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Lois and Bob always hanging out with my mom and dad when I was young. Bob and my dad worked together at Allis Chalmers before they closed. Lois was always so nice and her and my mom would sew and knit Barbie clothes. I'm sure she will be dearly missed.
Connie Hilliker
February 27, 2021
Lois was one of my favorite people. She was sweet and full of spunk. I missed her dearly this past year. She was Grandma to me and great grandma to my son. She had so much Love to give. Rest in peace.
Christina Wilhelm
February 27, 2021
Dear Roberta, was so sorry to hear about your mom. You & the family is in my prayers & healing thoughts. Hugs
Sheri Latimer
Friend
February 25, 2021
