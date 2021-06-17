Menu
Lois Ann Dunnum
FUNERAL HOME
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY

Lois Ann Dunnum

LEXINGTON, KY - Lois Ann Dunnum, 85, of Lexington, KY, widow of Harold Eugene Dunnum, died in Alma, AR on June 9, 2021 after a brief illness.

She was born in LaCrosse, WI in 1935 to the late Emil Andrew Cornell and Frances Marion Souchek Cornell.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Emil and Frances; her brother, Andrew and her sister, Shirley Thompson.

She is survived by her sisters: Ardell Daffinrude and Bonnie Radke; her brothers: Herbert Cornell (Hazel) and Emil Cornell Jr., (Rachel); son, Daniel Eugene Dunnum (Patricia); daughter, Julie Ann Dunnum Evans (Mark); grandchildren: Daniel Christian Dunnum (Maggie), Caroline Victoria Wooldridge (Phil), Matthew Dunnum Evans, Jacob Michael Evans (Ashton), Zoe Smith, and Layla Dunnum; great-grandchildren: Jones Gresham and Grayson Kenneth Evans.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503. A private funeral will be held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Donations to Heart of Hospice Foundation, www.heartofhospicefoundation.net or Faith Lutheran Church Building Fund in Lexington, KY are encouraged. www.milwardfuneral.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY
Funeral services provided by:
Milward Funeral Directors
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
