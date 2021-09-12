Lois Lintelman

FAIRBANKS, AL - Lois Lintelman passed away on August 5, 2021 in Fairbanks, AL. Lois was born on November 1, 1941 to Marine and Carl Haase. Lois spent most of her early years growing up in La Crosse, WI, where she was active in Girl Scouts and graduated from Central H.S. in 1959.

Lois married Donald Lintelman on August 1, 1959. Because she loved him so much, Don's dreams became her dreams. These were dreams of Alaska and starting a farm. So, after working various jobs, Lois and Don packed their then six kids and belongings and trucked to Delta Junction, AL in 1969 to pursue their dream of homesteading. City girl Lois became pioneer Lois. Starting from scratch with 160 acres and no buildings, Lois and Don steadily built up their farm, even with setbacks of fire losses of home and barn. And if running a successful farm wasn't enough, when the local dairy processing plant closed, they tackled the tasks of creating a dairy operation – Northern Lights Dairy. Besides providing milk, ice cream and other products, the dairy was a favorite bus stop for tourists visiting Alaska.

Lois loved little kids; she would enjoy watching them at play. Sometime later, those children might receive something that Lois has knitted or crocheted for them. Do you remember what the Wizard said to the Tin Man towards the end of the Wizard of Oz movie? "A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others." Lois was loved by both family and friends.

Lois is survived by Don; and all seven children: David, Steve, Kevin, Jeff, Brenda, Larry and Eric; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters: Susan and Joanne.

A memorial service will be held at the Clearwater Baptist Church in Delta Junction at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 18. Because of her obvious love of children, donations may be made in her memory to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.