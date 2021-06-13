Lola M. Duckert

BANGOR - Lola M. Duckert, age 82, originally of Hay River, WI, passed away peacefully with family beside her on June 7, 2021 in Bangor, Wisconsin.

Lola was very outgoing and never met a stranger. Anyone in her radius was pulled into her circle and gifted with baked goods or a trinket she thought would make their life better. Having many hobbies, Lola was an avid quilter, sewer, baker, cook, gardener and bargain hunter. She loved having lists from her family and friends of items they wanted her to search for in her weekend hunts going to garage sales. She absolutely could not pass up a good deal.

Lola is survived by her five children; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); and the most recent addition, a great-great-grandchild; as well as siblings, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one grandson, Brandon.

Lola will be missed by many.

Per Lola's request, no service will be held. She requests that all who knew her smile over a fond memory.