Loretta I. Miller

SPARTA -- Loretta I. Miller, 98, of Sparta passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Loretta will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church. For a full obituary please visit www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
