Lori J. Erickson

WESTBY - Lori J. Erickson, age 63, of Westby, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home. She was born January 8, 1958, in La Crosse to Wayne and Harriet (Call) Aspenson. Lori graduated from Westby High School with the Class of 1976. She married Tim Erickson on October 27, 1984. Together they celebrated 16 years of marriage until Tim's sudden passing on February 3, 2000. She enjoyed camping with Tim and their daughters. Her kids and grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed many close friendships over the years and spent many nights at the Bergers garage socializing with friends.

Survivors include her children: Nicole Grant and Emily Mikkelson; grandchildren: Arissa Grant, Braedyn Grant, Amora Lavenduskey, and Jase Klemz; siblings: Linda (Jeff) Bergstrom, Jon (Marla) Aspenson, and Beth (Mike) Brendel; father-in-law, Charles "Pete" Erickson; sister-in-law, Judy (Dennis) Larson; brother-in-law, Gary (Beth) Erickson; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Lori was preceded in death by her husband, Tim; her son-in-law, Jason Mikkelson, her parents; her mother-in-law, Margie Erickson.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Visitation was held Monday, July 5, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Lori was laid to rest at Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family appreciated.