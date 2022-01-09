Menu
Lori Ann Monk

LA CROSSE - Lori Ann Monk, 56, of La Crosse, WI died peacefully in her home on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Lori was, born, raised, and lived her entire life in La Crosse. She graduated from Central High School in 1983 and worked at Fanny Farmer Corp. for 22 years. Lori was also employed by the Recovery Room Bar and Grill in La Crosse for many years and worked as a receptionist for the Lawyers at Work law firm. Lori was a sweet, loving, and caring daughter, sister, and aunt. She was a friend to all that knew her.

Lori is survived by her parents, Fred and Maureen (Quillin) Monk; her brother and sister-in-law: Brian and Heather (March) Monk; and sister and brother-in-law: Jennifer (Jenny Monk) and Brian Grove. Lori is also survived by her nephews and nieces: William and Emma Monk, as well as Henry and Grace Grove. She is further survived her daughter, Dana Brilla, the joy of her life; and her husband, Steve; along with their children: Abby and Stevie. Lori had the greatest caregivers in the world in her mother, and in her best friends, Sara and Todd Theisen, none of whom ever left her side. Lori also leaves behind countless friends who she truly considered her family.

In accordance with Lori's wishes, there will be no service. The family will have a private graveside burial service at a later date. Memorials can be made in Lori's name to Catholic Charities, St. Claire Health Center, or any charity of your choice because Lori always loved helping other people.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
In my thoughts and in my prayers at this difficult time. Always had that friendly family smile which will be so missed.
Mariel Carlisle
January 10, 2022
