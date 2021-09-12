Menu
Lorraine V. Beyer

LUISVILLE, KY - Our beloved mother Lorraine V. Beyer (nee Redmann) passed away on September 3, 2021, at the age of 97. She was born to Harry and Bertha Redmann in Mound Prairie, MN on March 22, 1924. She was raised in La Crosse, WI and was a graduate of La Crosse Central High School and Western Technical College.

During World War II, Lorraine held a civil service position at the Pentagon (Room 4D-453). After returning to La Crosse, she began her lifelong passion of singing as part of the English Lutheran Church Choir where she was often featured as a soloist. Always a beauty, she was selected as part of the 1948 La Crosse Snow Queen Court and was a runway model for Bicha Furs of La Crosse.

She was married to John C. Beyer on April 16, 1948, at English Lutheran Church with a wedding reception following at the Cargill House. They honeymooned in New Orleans, LA and returned to Madison, WI where John was completing his studies at the University of Wisconsin.

After graduation, they returned to La Crosse to be close to family and friends and to begin raising their family. Mom enjoyed a successful career as a medical secretary with the Gundersen Clinic until the family moved to Louisville, KY in 1969.

Lorraine had a love of writing poetry and became a published poet. A deeply faithful Christian, she was inspired to compose and perform a wealth of sacred music with her church choir at St. John's Lutheran Church in Louisville, KY, where she also served as Music Director for some years.

She was a dedicated member of the Louisville Singers and performed with them throughout the Louisville area.

Lorraine was preceded in death by two daughters: Tamara and Lisa; and her beloved husband of 68 years, John. She is survived by her son, David Beyer; and daughter, Barbara Hall (Bill); grandchildren Jason Beyer (Natalie) and Jonathan Beyer, Jacquelyn Wicklund (Eric) and Kathryn Brinkman (Nick); and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, 901 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY. Interment will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, LaCrosse, WI at a later date.

Lorraine and John were longtime members of St. John Lutheran Church to which memorial donations may be directed.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Service
11:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church (901 Breckenridge Ln Louisville, KY 40207)
I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing...Prayers to the family....Lorraine and my mother (Pauline Bremer) of La Crosse, Wisc. were close friends, I remember your mom was so beautiful, such a wonderful lady . I still have her book of poems she wrote, and I keep it on my head board and when I'm troubled I reach back and grab my "Lorraine Book" and it comforts me. Your mother was an inspiration to me, I loved her voice. I took piano lessons as a child, then took organ , then taught myself piano keyboard, I play everywhere and I'm known as "NANCY'S TIMELESS MELODIES",May God be with you all.
Nancy K Witt
Friend
September 23, 2021
Barb, So sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. My sympathy & prayers go out to you and family.
Gail Christine Meyer(Anderson)Class of 68)
September 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. John and Lorraine were my aunt and uncle. My dad was Harvey Beyer John´s brother. Prayers for strength and healing in this difficult time. Our family still lives in La Crosse.
Donna (Beyer) Bentzen
Family
September 12, 2021
