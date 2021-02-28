Lorraine Helen (Mueller) Ganey

Lorraine Helen (Mueller) Ganey, 105, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Hillview Health Care Center.

She was born Sept. 12, 1915, in La Crosse, to Earl and Clara (White) Mueller.

Lorraine graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1933. While in high school she played violin in the Central High School orchestra and for a few years with the La Crosse City Symphony. She attended beautician training in Minneapolis and worked as a licensed beautician in La Crosse during the 1930s and 1940s.

On May 14, 1946, she married Edward Ganey. In 1949, their daughter, Denise, was born.

Following her husband's death in 1965, Lorraine worked at the UW-La Crosse food service from 1966 to 1981, where she enjoyed meeting and making new friendships.

Following retirement, Lorraine enjoyed quilting with English Lutheran Church Quilters, traveling (yearly trips to visit her sister in Arizona) plus four trips to Europe and regular breakfast outings with friends, and gardening. She was proud of her large flower bed filled with colorful zinnias.

Since 1924, Lorraine lived in the home on State street in La Crosse, built by her parents until moving to Hillview Health Care in 2017, at age 102.

Lorraine was a loving and devoted mother, wife, sister and daughter. She was an active, lifelong member of English Lutheran Church and during the 1950s and 1960s she arranged wedding receptions held at the church.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise of La Crosse; a special nephew, Michael Ulichny of Phoenix; and special niece, Camy Rush of Phoenix; other nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents; and sister, Louise Ulichny.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Hillview nursing home staff for their compassionate and attentive care given to Lorraine over the past 3 ½ years.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St. Pastor Becky Goche will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to English Lutheran Church or the English Lutheran Church Quilters. The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.