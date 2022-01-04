Lorraine R. Hunter

BANGOR - Lorraine R. Hunter, 86, of Bangor, died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Moments Hospice in Bangor, WI.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Chaplain Jim Opgenorth to officiate. Memorial visitation will be held prior, from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Private family interment Valley Cemetery.

