Lorraine R. Hunter
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St
Sparta, WI

Lorraine R. Hunter

BANGOR - Lorraine R. Hunter, 86, of Bangor, died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Moments Hospice in Bangor, WI.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Chaplain Jim Opgenorth to officiate. Memorial visitation will be held prior, from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Private family interment Valley Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St, Sparta, WI
Jan
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St, Sparta, WI
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
