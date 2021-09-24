Lorraine M. Lang

Lorraine M. Lang, 89 of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Dickinson Family Funeral Homes, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Per family request, please be aware of Social Distancing Guidelines and mask wearing is encouraged.

