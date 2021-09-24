Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine M. Lang
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Lorraine M. Lang

Lorraine M. Lang, 89 of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Dickinson Family Funeral Homes, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Per family request, please be aware of Social Distancing Guidelines and mask wearing is encouraged.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
WI
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dickinson Funeral Home (Onalaska)
401 Main Street, Onalaska, WI
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
401 Main Street, Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.