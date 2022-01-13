Lorraine Emily Millich

LA CROSSE - Lorraine Emily Millich, age 96, of La Crosse, WI died on Jan 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her children. She was born on Oct 12, 1925 in Kewaunee, WI to Emily and John Pribyl. Sadly, her mother Emily died when Lorraine was only 6 months old. She and her brothers were raised on the family farm by their Uncle Eddie Sevcik and their "Bobo" (a Bohemian term of endearment for Grandma), Mary (Vech) Sevcik.

After high school Lorraine moved to Minneapolis where she met Eugene Millich at the Prom Ballroom. They were married on May 3, 1952 and moved to Ann Arbor, MI, then Minneapolis, MN, and in 1957 to La Crosse, WI. They had five children. They were members of St. Thomas More parish (now Mary, Mother of the Church). Lorraine treasured time in worship and activities there.

Lorraine went back to school and in 1977 at age 52 received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Viterbo. She continued to work nights as an LPN while attending school and carried her books to class in a bookbag with the words "Tough and Young" printed on the side.

After graduation Lorraine worked as an RN at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, primarily with inpatient behavioral health. Her coworkers often referred to her as "Big L" (she stood about 5'2). She had a heart to help those experiencing mental health struggles.

Lorraine enjoyed traveling with family: trips up north to lakeside fishing cabins, to Las Vegas, and on long road trips with Gene in their RV to almost every state. She was a big sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs. She loved working on jigsaw puzzles with Mary Schaub, a good family friend.

After Eugene died, her son Mark moved back from Seattle, WA to the family home in 2013. Mark was a faithful support, allowing her to remain there for the rest of her life, as was her wish.

Lorraine is survived by her five children: Mary Millich (Walt Meza) Corpus Christi, TX, Chris Kothe (Bruce) Des Peres, MO, Mark Millich La Crosse, WI, David Millich (Carol Cash) Beaumont, TX, Kathleen Cassidy (Patrick) La Crescent, MN; three grandchildren: Ben Kothe, Caitlin Cassidy, and Robert Cassidy; and her very dear cousin, Shirley Dalebroux of Green Bay, WI.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene J. Millich; her brothers: La Verne Pribyl and Donald Pribyl; and parents: Emily and John Pribyl.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with entombment to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. A Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, and from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Tuesday. A live stream of the Mass can be found at http://www.mmoclacrosse.org/

