Lorraine Margaret Schmitt

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Lorraine Margaret Schmitt, 92, of Caledonia died peacefully Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia.

She was born Nov. 26, 1928, in Caledonia, to Frank and Elizabeth (Thery) Schmitt. Lorraine graduated from Loretto High School in 1947. She worked as a caterer with her family for many years and she was also a caretaker for many children and the elderly in the Caledonia area.

Lorraine was an active member in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, St. Elizabeth's Society, and St. Mary's Council of Catholic Women. For many years, she and her twin sister, Mildred, served St. Mary's Parish by arranging and cooking numerous funeral lunches. She was also active in Caledonia Sr. Citizen's program and helped promote the building of the Four Season's Community Center. She and Mildred were honored by being the Parade Marshals for Caledonia Founder's Day and they volunteered many hours distributing food for Channel One and SEMCAC. Lorraine loved to play cards with family and friends. She remained active after Mildred's death in 2013, volunteering at the nursing home. The family would like to thank Claddagh Senior Living for the wonderful care they gave Lorraine, and also, St. Croix Hospice for their services.

She is survived by cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her twin sister, Mildred.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A Catholic Daughter's rosary will be said at 10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Steve Peter, 606 Bush St., Caledonia, Minn., 55921. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.