We were blessed to have an uncle who always hugged us and told us he loved us.

Uncle Louie spent a good deal of his time helping family and others. He made himself available to anyone who needed support. He always put family first by giving jobs to those who needed work and providing a home for family members that needed a place to stay. His house has always been open to everyone at any time. No gathering too large! His goodness and generosity to family is our legacy and it will affect many generations in the future.

I think God may have planted Uncle Louie in our family because He knew that we needed a shining star to heal and protect. He knew we would need someone who could teach us about life in a way that was kind and gentle and fun and exciting.

Maryr Conrad Family December 16, 2021