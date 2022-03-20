Louise C. Heintz

LA CROSSE - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Louise C. (Major) Heintz on March 10, 2022, at the age of 97. Louise was born on February 19, 1925 in La Farge, WI, the oldest child of Ivan Major and Florence (Dewitt) Major.

Louise spent her early life on a family farm in Viroqua, WI. Louise was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Known for her creative side, Louise was an avid gardener, an amazing cook, and made clothes, knit hats and sweaters for all of her five children. Taught by her aunt, Louise made, from scratch, birthday and wedding cakes for the family. A popular favorite was the doll cake, having a doll centerpiece and the elaborately frosted cake as her gown. Louise's other interests ranged from photo colorization to millinery. She was crafty before being crafty was cool.

Louise married Florian C. Heintz in 1947. They later divorced.

Preceding her in death were Florian, her mother and father, siblings: Margaret, Marilyn, Richard and Ted; as well as an infant daughter and her daughter Mary Louise.

She is survived by her children: David, Stephen, Paul and Patricia; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service for Louise at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in La Crosse. Mary Louise, who passed away in September of 2021, will also be memorialized with Louise.

Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com