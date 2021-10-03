Menu
LuAnne Bearbower
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

LuAnne Bearbower

FERRYVILLE - LuAnne Bearbower, 85, formerly of Ferryville, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

She worked as a secretary at Iowa Public Service for 20 years and the office of Lock and Dam No. 9 for the Army Corps of Engineers for 30 years in Ferryville. She was a member of St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church, La Crosse.

Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Locke Funeral Home with 6:30 p.m. Trisagion service. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Oct
7
Service
6:30p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Oct
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
It Was . So. Great . To Have The opportunityToTake. Care of Her SheWas a. GreatWomen She. Will be missed
Lisa. Frost
Work
October 4, 2021
