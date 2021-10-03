LuAnne Bearbower

FERRYVILLE - LuAnne Bearbower, 85, formerly of Ferryville, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

She worked as a secretary at Iowa Public Service for 20 years and the office of Lock and Dam No. 9 for the Army Corps of Engineers for 30 years in Ferryville. She was a member of St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church, La Crosse.

Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Locke Funeral Home with 6:30 p.m. Trisagion service. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.