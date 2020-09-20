Lucas James Knight

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.COON VALLEY -- Lucas James Knight, 23, of North Mankato and formerly of Coon Valley, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cottage Grove, Minn. following an aviation accident.

All are welcome to a memorial visitation from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Coon Valley American Legion Hall. Please wear a mask. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. To view a complete obituary and to leave a condolence, visit selandsfuneralhome.com.