Lucille 'Lucy' and Stephen J. Vanderploeg

Lucille "Lucy," 90, and Stephen J. Vanderploeg, 68, both of Black River Falls died tragically from injuries sustained in an automobile accident, Sunday Sept. 20, 2020.

Private services have been arranged upon the families' request.

The Torgerson Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St., in Black River Falls is assisting the family, 715-284-4321.