Lucille Ann (Miller) Petersen

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Lucille Ann (Miller) Petersen, 84, of Caledonia went home to be with her loving Savior, Jesus, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Four Season's Community Center, Caledonia. There will be a rosary at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. You are kindly asked to wear masks to the visitation and funeral. The funeral will be live streamed at McCormick Funeral Home Facebook. A full obituary can been seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.