Lucille Ann Petersen
FUNERAL HOME
McCormick Funeral Home
205 E Main St
Caledonia, MN

Lucille Ann (Miller) Petersen

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Lucille Ann (Miller) Petersen, 84, of Caledonia went home to be with her loving Savior, Jesus, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Four Season's Community Center, Caledonia. There will be a rosary at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. You are kindly asked to wear masks to the visitation and funeral. The funeral will be live streamed at McCormick Funeral Home Facebook. A full obituary can been seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
Four Seasons Community Center
900 N. Kingston St, Caledonia, MN
Mar
20
Rosary
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church
513 S Pine St, Caledonia, MN
Mar
20
Visitation
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
513 S Pine St, Caledonia, MN
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
513 S Pine St, Caledonia, MN
Funeral services provided by:
McCormick Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will there be a service and when? if I can we will be there
marylou secory
March 7, 2021
John and family we are so sorry to hear of Lucille passing. you both were my favorites as well as my mom's favorites she will be having a good talk with mom. We are thinking of you too John.
marylou secory
March 7, 2021
We are so very sorry for your great loss! Our Deepest Sympathy
Dean & Betty Staggemeyet
March 7, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Her lovely smile will be forever with us.
Roy and Joan Lietzau
March 7, 2021
Our sincerest sympathy. Never forget her beautiful smile.
Mel and Lorene Miller
March 5, 2021
