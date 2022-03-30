Menu
Lyla V. Johnson
1919 - 2022
BORN
1919
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - Houston
710 E Cedar
Houston, MN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - Houston
Lyla V. Johnson

HOUSTON, MN - Lyla V. Johnson, 102, of Houston, MN died at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston, one month and one day before her 103rd birthday.

There will be a funeral service for Lyla at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Looney Valley Lutheran Church in rural Houston. Burial will be in the Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Houston. Visitation will be on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hoff Funeral Home in Houston, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
