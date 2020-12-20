So sorry for your loss.

Lyle will be so missed by all of us.

He had such a great laugh and smile. I loved how enthusiastic he was, especially talking about deer hunting and the kid’s baseball games.

You all are in my thoughts and prayers.

May this time of year bring you comfort, knowing that the Christ child was born for us so that we may all be together in heaven

Jennifer Bauer Family December 22, 2020