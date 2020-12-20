Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
Lyle W. Bauer
NEW HARTFORD, Minn. -- Lyle W. Bauer, 62, of New Hartford Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse, Wis. An online guestbook and full obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Deborah, You don’t know me but Lyle was my first cousin. I remember him as a young boy always happy and joking. I am so sorry for your loss. Sandra Holstad Weber, Durango, CO.
Sandra Weber
December 31, 2020
We will all miss you Uncle Lyle. Rest In Peace. Sending our love and prayers, Heather, Darin, Peyton, and Addison
Heather Wunnecka
Family
December 23, 2020
I haven't seen Lyle for awhile, he always had a huge smile and time to talk, catch up on things. Sending condolences and prayers to the family. RIP
Donna Sebo-Dahl
December 23, 2020
Sending our sympathies and prayers. Many fond memories of Lyle.
Cheryl and Carl Albrecht-Olsen
Friend
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Lyle will be so missed by all of us. He had such a great laugh and smile. I loved how enthusiastic he was, especially talking about deer hunting and the kid’s baseball games. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. May this time of year bring you comfort, knowing that the Christ child was born for us so that we may all be together in heaven
Jennifer Bauer
Family
December 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Debbie, Marshall, and Erin. Our hearts ache for you in this time of loss. Pastor and Allison Harbach
Allison Harbach
Friend
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Vicky and Eldor Wunnecka
December 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Debbie, Marshall and Erin. Uncle Lyle was one of a kind and the most caring man. We are not sure what to say in the face of such a difficult loss. Shawn and I just want you to know that we care about you, and share in your sadness. Leah and Shawn
Leah Davis
Family
December 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Debbie, Marshall, and Erin. He will truly be missed! Love, Larry and Lillie
Larry Bauer
Brother
December 22, 2020
A good man gone too soon. Will miss you Uncle Lyle! My condolences Debbie, Marshall, and Erin. Hugs. Chelsea, Thad, Alivia, and Ethan Flaherty
Chelsea Flaherty
Family
December 22, 2020
Debbie, Marshall, and Erin, Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. RIP Brother, Dave, Diane, and family
David Bauer
Brother
December 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jim and Donna Ranvik
Friend
December 21, 2020
Paul and I are sending our condolences and prayers.