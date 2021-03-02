Menu
Lynn Bambenek
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Lynn (Swanson) Bambenek

Lynn (Swanson) Bambenek passed away peacefully at home with her mother by her side Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

She was born Aug. 14, 1957, in Viroqua, to Wayne and Dolores (Schlief) Swanson. She met and married Michael Bambenek while working in Winona, they later divorced. Lynn and their son, Terrence, later moved back to Viroqua. Lynn worked as Kennel Manager at Grimm Tales for 10 years before she had to retire because of health reasons.

Lynn is survived by her mother; son, Terrence (Shelbi Gagermeier); two sisters, Nancy (Les Sluga) of Whitehall and Lori (Glenn) Parker of Texas; three nieces, Morgen, Hailey, and Ashlie Parker; two great-nieces, Haven and Evelyn; two great-nephews, Ryder and Korbyn, all of Texas; aunt, Joanne Swanson; uncle, Robert (Kay) Swanson, aunt Veronica Tresnar, all of Viroqua, aunt, Barbara Davis of Florida and aunt, Rosalie Schlief of Minnesota; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne; grandparents, George and Myra Swanson and Carl and Zelma Schlief; and several aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Foundation, Gundersen Hospice, or a foundation of your choosing.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. noon Wednesday, March 3, at the Roth Family Cremation Center. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Masks are required. Casual dress requested.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Roth Family Cremation Center
WI
Mar
3
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Roth Family Cremation Center
WI
1 Entry
Terrence, Dolores, Nancy & Laurie, I am very saddened to learn of Lynn's death. My condolences to all of you. She told me of the cancer back in December, I had no idea of it before that. It was so nice of her to come to my mom's funeral when she passed. Lynn has always been a friend from about a year or 2 years old up til now. I will cherish the times we spent chatting on FaceBook and the times we had together when we were mere youngsters, and me babysitting her, Nancy and Lori. May she rest in peace at long last. She will not be forgotten. I am sorry I could not come to her funeral with us living in Missouri, to pay my personal respects. Yours Truly, Laurie (Walby) Weichelt
Laurie (Walby) Weichelt
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results