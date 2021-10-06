Lynnor E. "Lynn" Whitney

VIROQUA - Lynnor E. "Lynn" Whitney, age 82, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was born on February 10, 1939, the daughter of Victor and Ida (Manninen) Karhu and baptized and confirmed at the Bethany Evangelical Finnish Lutheran Church in Ashtabula, OH.

Lynn graduated from Ashtabula Harbor High School in 1957 before furthering her education at Murry State University in Murray, KY. She married Roland J. "Bud" Whitney at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church on June 11, 1960 and together they were married for over 54 years when he passed away on October 18, 2014. Together, they raised three children and moved to WI in 1961, living ten years in Burlington before settling in Viroqua in 1972.

Ever proud of her Finnish heritage, Lynn never shied from working hard and helping others. In addition to the family's dairy farm, Lynn was also employed for many years as a proofreader with the Vernon County Broadcaster newspaper. She was also a faithful member of the Viroqua United Methodist Church, where she served as choir director and freely gave of her time as a volunteer. Lynn was a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota National Music Fraternity for Women, was active in the United Methodist Women and the Wisconsin Conference Coulee District Team, where she held many roles - including four years as President.

Lynn is survived by her children: Greg (Vicki) Whitney and Suzanne (Doug) Mlsna; eight grandchildren: Nikkee (Dave) Dionne, Erica Sutherland, Charles (Marie) Whitney, Ashley Whitney, James Whitney, Elizabeth (Brandon) Nickey, Joshua Mlsna, and Melissa (Cody) Peterson; 14 great-grandchildren; three nieces; many great and great-great nieces and nephews; and other relatives - including cousins in Vaasa, Finland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bud, Lynn was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Sutherland in 1988; a brother, Victor Karhu; sister, Victoria Karhu; and her in-laws, Robert "Bob" and Orla (Oliver) Whitney.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Viroqua United Methodist Church in Viroqua with Pastor Erika Martinez-Flores officiating. Burial was at the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI. Visitation was on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua was entrusted with her services.

